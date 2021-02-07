BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 192.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996,191 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Pembina Pipeline worth $71,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

