BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 138,747 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,747 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of Montreal worth $87,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

NYSE:BMO opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.796 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.