BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 363,820 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363,820 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of Barrick Gold worth $69,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

