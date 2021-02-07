BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 63,897 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,897 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.41% of CGI worth $83,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam boosted its stake in CGI by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CGI by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIB opened at $80.13 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

