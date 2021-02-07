Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Cut by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $478.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.80 and its 200-day moving average is $382.93. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

