Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $466.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.93. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

