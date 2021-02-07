Brokerages Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.35. 228,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,309. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 22,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $954,308.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,469 shares of company stock worth $20,158,186 in the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,934,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

