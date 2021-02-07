Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 569.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIP. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.95. 271,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -199.81 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

