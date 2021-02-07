Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce $78.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.50 million and the highest is $78.93 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $89.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $311.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $312.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $327.51 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $327.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CECE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $255.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.00.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

