Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

