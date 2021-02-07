Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Cohu posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $474,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,301.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $865,063.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,063 shares of company stock worth $2,130,057 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cohu by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $49.63.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.