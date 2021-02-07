Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.
CSTM stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.