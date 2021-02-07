Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 68.6% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after buying an additional 2,554,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $5,555,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Constellium by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 364,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

