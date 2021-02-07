Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.14 Million

Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post $59.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.92 million and the highest is $59.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $249.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of -494.09.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,091,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $201,715,000. Chubb Ltd bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

