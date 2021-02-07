Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.62. MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,600 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,941. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $85.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

