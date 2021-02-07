Brokerages Anticipate Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.00 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,307,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $20.74 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

