Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post $25.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.32 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $21.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $103.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $104.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $103.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $105.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $105,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,832 shares of company stock worth $462,306. 8.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $42.24.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

