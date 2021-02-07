Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce sales of $172.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.37 million to $175.40 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $190.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $631.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.65 million to $633.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $714.39 million, with estimates ranging from $714.07 million to $714.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $773.69 million, a P/E ratio of -102.32 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Stoneridge by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 370,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stoneridge by 56.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 368,074 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 550,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 231,061 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 1,426.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 175,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Stoneridge by 21.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 117,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

