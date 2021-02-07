Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post $100.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.72 million to $101.70 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $101.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $372.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.27 million to $374.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $397.50 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $398.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $340.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

