Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce sales of $287.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.80 million and the highest is $314.90 million. Welbilt posted sales of $381.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Welbilt by 7.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Welbilt by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

