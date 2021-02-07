Brokerages Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.90 Million

Brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post $114.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.16 million and the lowest is $109.60 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $123.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $480.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $483.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $455.98 million, with estimates ranging from $427.41 million to $494.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $77,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,433. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $189,000.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

