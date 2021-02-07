Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,071,000 after purchasing an additional 689,458 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

