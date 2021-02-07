Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 642,216 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

