Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

