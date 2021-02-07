Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.08. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,367 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ResMed by 535.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.