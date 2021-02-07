Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $28.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $108.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.61 million to $108.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $124.64 million, with estimates ranging from $122.42 million to $126.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million.

SAMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.00 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

