Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $28.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $108.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.61 million to $108.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $124.64 million, with estimates ranging from $122.42 million to $126.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.00 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
