Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the highest is $4.29 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $15.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $8,519,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock worth $78,294,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

