Brokerages Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Feb 7th, 2021


Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.62. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

EL stock traded up $19.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.81. 3,129,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day moving average is $230.96. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $276.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

