Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

