Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brandywine Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

BDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

BDN stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5,557.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

