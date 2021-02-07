Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

ST has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of ST opened at $52.87 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116,964 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

