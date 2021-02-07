Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,757 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $84,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,214,000 after buying an additional 57,573 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 137,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

