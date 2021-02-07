Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,393,000 after buying an additional 1,018,652 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,822,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,821,000 after purchasing an additional 187,663 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,191,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 38.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,067,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,919,000 after purchasing an additional 298,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 669,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.98.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $47.08 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

