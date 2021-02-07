Burger Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.51 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $20.51 million and approximately $71.18 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 108.2% higher against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00004509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00174438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00062943 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00233200 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,213,951 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,838,951 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

