Burst Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Burst has a market cap of $6.48 million and $11,748.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,114,744,988 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.