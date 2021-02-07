Bytecoin (BCN) Achieves Market Cap of $71.48 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 48% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 100.5% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $71.48 million and $212,129.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00396807 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 75.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.