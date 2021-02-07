Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 34.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 79.2% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $70.93 million and $498,295.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00389994 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

