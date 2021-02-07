Bytom Market Capitalization Tops $106.61 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $106.61 million and $48.43 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00390813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,654,376,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,407,091,319 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

