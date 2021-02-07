California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 11,737,595 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 287.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.81% of NextEra Energy worth $1,220,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

