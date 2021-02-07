California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 200,682 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of AbbVie worth $475,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,267,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,110,000 after buying an additional 188,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,179,000 after acquiring an additional 66,269 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

