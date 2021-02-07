California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 50,495 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.69% of Dominion Energy worth $420,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 44.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,687.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

