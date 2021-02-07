California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 54,555 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $334,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after buying an additional 861,075 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $305,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $212,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

