California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.78% of CME Group worth $510,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 638,009 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,780,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after purchasing an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,455,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

CME opened at $191.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.17. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

