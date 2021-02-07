California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,171,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 309,862 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Gilead Sciences worth $592,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

