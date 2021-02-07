California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Waste Management worth $402,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 51,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,553. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

WM opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

