California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.72% of Ecolab worth $444,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

Shares of ECL opened at $212.78 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.42. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.