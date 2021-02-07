California Public Employees Retirement System Has $375.83 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59,689 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Honeywell International worth $375,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,604,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 205,800 shares of company stock valued at $860,624. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

