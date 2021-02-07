California Public Employees Retirement System Has $412.60 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of NIKE worth $412,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 497,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $70,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 993,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $140,544,000 after buying an additional 35,665 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $3,995,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.