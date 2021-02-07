California Public Employees Retirement System Has $505.57 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 173,915 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $505,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $492.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.26 and its 200-day moving average is $457.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

