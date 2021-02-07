California Public Employees Retirement System Has $655.27 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,797,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,008 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of PayPal worth $655,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.44 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $274.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

