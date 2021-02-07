California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,627 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.50% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $366,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 470,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58,180 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX opened at $254.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.16 and a 200-day moving average of $246.35. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

